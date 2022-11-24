Raila shows up in parliament in 'solidarity' with Cherera four

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka have arrived at the National Assembly as proceedings on the ouster of four dissenting electoral agency commissioners begins.

His entourage was received by the National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi. Other members who accompanied Mr Odinga include his former campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua.

Currently, the Justice and Legal Affairs committee has already initiated hearings on the four petitions that are seeking the removal of the four Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

Members of the committee are now presenting their views on the petitions. If the committee finds the four commissioners culpable, they will transmit their findings to President William Ruto who will then create a tribunal to evaluate the conduct of the four and offer their recommendations.

The four petitions seeking their ouster have been presented by Republican Party, Rev Dennis Ndwiga Nthumbi, Geoffrey Lang’at, and Steve Gerry Owuor.

Narc leader Martha Karua arrive at County Hall as MPs start considering petitions seeking to remove 4 IEBC commissioners. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

They four dissenting commissioners who are IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyangáya, Irene Masit and Wanderi Kamau caught the attention of the nation when they disputed results announced by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

They accused Mr Wafula of running a one-man show and indicated the vote tallying and counting process was “opaque” in nature.

But in a quick rebuttal, Mr Chebukati refuted the allegations indicating that the four commissioners had unsuccessfully pushed him to declare that no candidate achieved 50 percent +1 mark in order to secure a round one win.

According to the Constitution, IEBC commissioners can be removed from the office through a petition in the National Assembly and a tribunal formed by the sitting President.