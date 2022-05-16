Raila raises red flag over Chebukati's 'unfair penalties'

Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has raised a red flag against electoral agency's chairman Wafula Chebukati, with less than three months to the August 9 General elections.

Addressing a rally at the historic Kamukunji grounds on Sunday, Mr Odinga said his team was keenly monitoring the operations of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman.

"We are alive to the operations of Chebukati (IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati) but we are keeping him in close check," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga who will be making his fifth stab at the Presidency said his camp was concerned by certain decisions made by Mr Chebukati.

He, however, did not explain the decisions, only referring to them as improper penalties from the referee.

"We shall continue monitoring him keenly because we have realised that as a referee, he has started awarding unfair penalties (in the match)," Mr Odinga told the mammoth crowd at Kamukunji.

He said his Azimio team was ready to face Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He styled the race as a battle between" "progressive and retrogressive Tangatanga forces."

"We have a formidable team called Azimio which I'm the captain and are ready to deal with Tangatanga which is a collection of corrupt individuals," he said in reference to DP Ruto's naming of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

He also revisited the cemetery saga which bedeviled Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi's Ministry of Local Government docket during his tenure as a Cabinet Minister in the past.

"Some of them were caught up in the cemetery saga while another on the gold scam," he said in apparent reference to Mr Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula.

Mr Odinga also promised to lead a corruption free government, and jail those found guilty of corruption.

"We want to form a clean and corrupt free government.