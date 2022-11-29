Raila Odinga calls off pro-Cherera team rallies slated for Wednesday

Dissenting commissioners

IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera (second left) with commissioners (from left) Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit and Wanderi Kamau.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called off planned rallies against the government that were to start tomorrow Wednesday in Nairobi in support of the four besieged electoral agency commissioners.

The announcement came after deliberations among Azimio leaders during a coalition Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the rallies were postponed to December 7 to allow the smooth running of the ongoing national examinations.

Obey their wishes

"We have decided to reschedule the start of our public engagements from tomorrow, November 30 to December 7, 2022, due to the ongoing national examinations. We have listened to the appeals of parents and our school-going children and we decided to obey their wishes," Mr Wandayi said.

The PG, also attended by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K patron Eugene Wamalwa and Kanu Executive Director George Wainaina, also resolved that the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) hearings against the four IEBC commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya are a "lynch mob, a hired hit squad and an illegality with a predetermined position."

