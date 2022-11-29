Raila Odinga calls off pro-Cherera team rallies slated for Wednesday

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called off planned rallies against the government that were to start tomorrow Wednesday in Nairobi in support of the four besieged electoral agency commissioners.

The announcement came after deliberations among Azimio leaders during a coalition Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the rallies were postponed to December 7 to allow the smooth running of the ongoing national examinations.

Obey their wishes

"We have decided to reschedule the start of our public engagements from tomorrow, November 30 to December 7, 2022, due to the ongoing national examinations. We have listened to the appeals of parents and our school-going children and we decided to obey their wishes," Mr Wandayi said.