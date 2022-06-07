Raila clarifies his mitumba statement

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has denied claims that he will ban popular mitumba (second-hand goods) business if elected on August 9, saying he will protect the traders by ensuring they get the first opportunity to market locally made clothes.

Outlining his plans to promote Kenya’s textile industry just a day after launching his manifesto on Monday, Mr Odinga said he appreciated that the business is popular globally and supports the livelihoods of many small traders in Kenya.

“We are going to go into primary production as we also promote other products. We are going to do cotton, we grow cotton, we do the ginning, the spinning, the weaving and we end up with finished clothes … then we can now do secondary stage manufacturing of dresses, suits and so on,” he said while addressing members of the business community through the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) at the Hilton Hotel, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

His statement followed attacks from his opponents after the launch of his manifesto, which champions locally made clothes against imported ones. Mr Odinga had, however, on Monday, indicated that his proposal would not affect mitumba traders through any job losses.

Mr Odinga explained that through promotion of local textile manufacturing, traders would be able to access a local version of mitumba coming from factory rejects.

Factory rejects

“And that process will also include what we call factory rejects, which is a big business in Europe. This is everywhere, factory rejects are not useless,” he said.

“So when I was talking about mitumba yesterday, I did not say that I’m going to kill mitumba business. No. We’ll promote it because that’s where production starts,” he added.

Mr Odinga said he would defend mitumba traders, while dismissing as propaganda statements from his political opponents that he will kill the popular business if elected.

“Mitumba business is not a dead-end business. It’s actually creating employment for so many of our people. We don’t want to kill it. I’m the one who will be defending them so that the people who are trying to create propaganda, saying ‘ooh Raila said mitumba is going to be dead…’ No,” he said.

“We are not moving anybody out of business. We’ll ensure that those who are importing mitumba get the first-hand to market goods, which are going to be manufactured here in this country,” he said on Monday.