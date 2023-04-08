Raila budges on demands as Ruto digs in 

Opposition leader Raila Odinga seems to have given in to President William Ruto’s conditions that it is either Parliament-led talks or nothing, by backing down on his earlier demand for the formation of a team akin to the 2008 National Accord.

But the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition yesterday still insisted that their demands remain, arguing that having lawmakers in the team does not limit the deliberations to Parliament.

They gave an example of the National Accord that had its membership drawn from Parliament but held its talks in Serena, Nairobi. ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya said they also demand the role of the two principals just like in the National Accord, suggesting that Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga can also hold parallel talks and have their deliberations forwarded to the team for action.

“What we are saying is that the role of the two principals in the talks be recognised. They are not in Parliament but should have a way where they can have a session and have the deliberations forwarded to Parliament for action,” said Mr Oparanya.

“The principals have to be involved. We cannot leave it to MPs alone.”

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said they stand by their initial demand to have the process conducted in a manner similar to the 2008 National Accord that birthed the Grand Coalition Government of Mr Odinga and former President Mwai Kibaki.

“The team is made up of MPs, but the talks will not happen in Parliament. There is a precedent to this. The National Accord was negotiated by MPs, but in Serena,” he said.

Dr Ruto on Thursday said if the talks cannot be held in Parliament, Azimio should forget about deliberations with the government. “We cannot hold talks outside the law. That is why I am saying we should allow our MPs to hold bipartisan talks in Parliament. If talks will not be held in Parliament, then they (Azimio) should wait for 2027,” he said.

Separately, The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri supported a stand by the opposition, saying the grievances raised by Mr Odinga affect all Kenyans and should be inclusive and not to appear like it was an issue between the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance and the opposition. “Any dialogue to bring the desired reforms should not be the preserve of Parliament. The committee should be inclusive and bring on board religious leaders, professionals, scholars, businesspeople and local constitutional experts,” said the Laikipia East MP.

"We need to bring all the reforms that we need in this country. Let us look at all these grievances, if it is historical injustices or those people who feel they are not included and require inclusivity. Let us have a common front to ensure that we fix this Constitution.”

Accusations

The two sides yesterday traded accusations, pointing at an already poisoned environment for any meaningful talks, even as Dr Ruto’s side said it would be naming its team during a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The opposition also expressed concern over the change of tune by the ruling side over the truce, claiming it is the government that reached out to them for the talks.

An Azimio insider mentioned a top official of a constitutional office as the team leader of emissaries that Dr Ruto’s side sent to engage Mr Odinga to agree to talks and call off the biweekly mass action. The Saturday Nation could not independently verify the involvement of state officers in brokering the ceasefire.

Details have also emerged of how both sides have been in contact in picking their members to the negotiation table. Azimio is said to have dropped its National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and his Senate counterpart Stewart Madzayo through consensus with the ruling alliance.

A source claims the Kenya Kwanza side also pledged to omit National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot in its yet-to-be-named team.

Some Azimio politicians attributed the decision to the need to sideline hardliners from the planned discussions. Also, they said the talks are likely to be intensive and time-consuming and could, therefore, end up keeping away the House leadership from House sessions, thus interfering with the business of the National Assembly and the Senate.

“The decision to leave out the leaders (Wandayi and Madzayo) was made in the morning before the PG following a request from the other side. The other side do not want Ichung’wah and Cheruiyot to be in the team,” said a source in Azimio.

The opposition settled on Mr Sifuna, Senate Minority Whip Ledama ole Kina and Deputy Minority Leader Enoch Wambua, MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), David Pkosing (Pokot South), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi) for the dialogue.

But Mr Owen Baya, the deputy majority leader in the National Assembly, told the Saturday Nation that Kenya Kwanza members will have the final say on who sits in the team. He said he was not aware of any agreement for both sides to drop their parliamentary leaders.

Mr Baya also downplayed some of the demands by the opposition, saying the team will limit its discussions to what the law allows a parliamentary committee to discharge.

“We will pick our team on Tuesday when we meet for our PG. Our members will be free to pick the people they want to be in that team. And we will limit ourselves to what a parliamentary committee can do,” he said.

Mr Baya said demands to bring down the cost of living cannot be a discussion for the team as it is a government policy issue that can be handled by the Executive. He said the government was already rolling out long-term programmes to bring down the cost of living.

“Bringing down the cost of maize floor is a government policy issue that the committee cannot talk about. Things like subsidies that they are talking about are the reasons the economy is in this state. We want to tell them that nobody is going to hold this government to ransom. They can choose to go back to the streets if they want.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei concurred, saying the ruling alliance would engage Azimio within the confines of the law. He said interest groups outside Parliament would have the opportunity to present their views on public participation platforms as provided for by the law.

“From next week after we pick our members to the team, we will be more than ready to engage within the parameters of the Constitution.”

But Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said their earlier demand did not mean Parliament was completely out of the process.

“Even the National Accord was done outside but finally brought to Parliament. In all this, Parliament would have to be involved. It does not mean we are climbing down on our demands,” said Mr Osotsi.