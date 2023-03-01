President Ruto fires Irene Masit from IEBC

President William Ruto has sacked Irene Masit as IEBC commissioner following recommendations by Justice Aggrey Muchelule tribunal and announced a vacancy for her position.

Last month, the tribunal investigating the conduct of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials recommended that Ms Masit be removed from office.

In a report published last Monday, the team led by Justice Aggrey Muchelule told President William Ruto it found that Ms Masit, who is one of the commissioners, and her former colleagues — Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, and commissioners Justus Nyang'aya and Francis Wanderi — were involved in serious violations of the Constitution during the 2022 elections.

The latter three opted to quit instead of facing the tribunal.

“This Tribunal recommends that Commissioner Irene Cherop Masit be removed from office as a member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” the tribunal said in its report.