Political parties eye billions in nominations windfall

The business of politics is about to enter the harvest season as parties train their sights on nomination fees that cumulatively run into billions of shillings. With the presidential race taking shape at the national level, parties are now angling for cash from thousands of aspirants in the primaries, from gubernatorial hopefuls to civic candidates.

With over 1, 881 elective positions up for grabs, each party stand to rake in a minimum of Sh81.2 million from ward aspirants, Sh23.5 million from gubernatorial candidates, Sh11.75 million from senatorial candidates, Sh9.4 million from woman representatives contestants, and Sh72.5 million from parliamentary hopefuls.

And this is only on the assumption that they will only receive single application per candidate per position spread across the country. However, with the cut-throat competition for elective posts going into party primaries, multiple candidates will be putting forth their applications.

The Office of Registrar of Political parties has received more than 1,000 applications for political parties since 2017. Five parties—United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford-Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) and United Party of Independence Alliance (UPIA)—have already rolled out their programmes.

Many others are expected to blow their nominations whistle in the coming weeks. A total 12, 119 candidates participated in the primaries in 2017, with analysts saying this number could go up this time round.

Keen to attract more women— only 1,333 having participated in 2017—parties have slashed fees for female candidates. They have reduced nomination fees by 50 per cent for women and the youth, while persons with disabilities (PWDs) will not pay anything in UDA, CCK and UPIA. In UDA, which is led by Deputy President William Ruto, applicants have until the end of this month to submit their applications.

“The application should be done via the UDA website,” National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura said. Gubernatorial candidates will fork out Sh500,000, while senatorial and parliamentary hopefuls, including county reps, will pay Sh250,000. Those seeking civic seats will pay Sh50,000.

“The board has waived nomination fees for all persons with disabilities ... and approved a 50 per cent fees waiver for women and youths,” said Mr Mwaura. Secretary-General Veronica Maina said the party won’t favour any candidates: “There will be no special aspirants and no one will be asked to step down.”

Dr Ruto recently underscored the need for fair nominations and promised a level playing field for all, including his trusted lieutenants.

“Everyone’s rights will be protected. The person who will get the ticket is the person who will be friends with voters,” the DP said. In ANC, led by former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi, gubernatorial hopefuls will fork out Sh400,000, while senatorial aspirants will pay Sh200,000.

They have until February 18, to submit their applications. Parliamentary hopefuls, including county reps, will pay Sh150,000, while civic candidates will part with Sh30,000.

In Ford-Kenya, which is led by former Foreign Affairs minister Moses Wetang’ula, gubernatorial aspirants will fork out Sh300,000, while deputies will pay Sh200,000. Senatorial and parliamentary hopefuls will pay Sh100,000, while those seeking civic seats will part with Sh20,000. They have until the end of March.

In CCK, gubernatorial aspirants will fork out Sh500,000, while those going for senatorial seats shall pay Sh250,000. Parliamentary aspirants, including county reps, will pay Sh200,000, while those vying for civic seats will part with Sh40,000. The deadline is March 1.

“We [ will field] candidates in all seats except the presidency,” said CCK leader and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. In UPIA, which is led by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, gubernatorial hopefuls will fork out Sh300,000, while senatorial and parliamentary candidates will pay Sh100,000.