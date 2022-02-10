Voter registration

Political parties eye billions in nominations windfall

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

The business of politics is about to enter the harvest season as parties train their sights on nomination fees that cumulatively run into billions of shillings. With the presidential race taking shape at the national level, parties are now angling for cash from thousands of aspirants in the primaries, from gubernatorial hopefuls to civic candidates.

