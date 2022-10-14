Parliamentary committee at a loss on how to vet Mudavadi

The National Assembly is in a quandary on vetting Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi for the Prime Cabinet Secretary position after Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi questioned its legality.

Mr Wandayi said National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has promised to rule on the matter on Monday, the day the vetting begins.

“I brought to the attention of the Speaker that this position...is not provided for in the Constitution. They can rename the position. I invited the Speaker to guide the country on the matter,” the Ugunja MP said yesterday.

“The Speaker has promised to issue a ruling on the matter before vetting begins. I hope it will be done publicly. We want to know how to approach the issue.”

Mr Wandayi said he raised the issue because Mr Mudavadi is a Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio nominee.

Mr Wetang’ula chairs the 14-member Committee on Appointments that has the constitutional mandate to vet Cabinet Secretary, Secretary to the Cabinet and Attorney General nominees.

On September 27, 2022, President William Ruto nominated 23 individuals to the Cabinet, including the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Secretary to Cabinet and Attorney-General.

Vetting begins on Monday morning to Saturday with a break on Friday.

Mr Mudavadi will be the first to appear before the panel, according to a schedule released by National Assembly Acting Clerk Serah Kioko.

“The fact that this Prime Cabinet Secretary holds no docket puts the vetting committee in a difficult position. How are we going to interrogate the nominee?” Mr Wandayi asked.

He raised the matter as the committee met for the first time since its formation on Wednesday, to set the ground rules for vetting.