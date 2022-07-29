Only one booklet of form 34A to be used, Chebukati clarifies amidst concerns

Only the first booklet of Form 34-A will be used in the transmission of presidential election results, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has said.

Speaking after meeting representatives of Presidential candidates, Mr Chebukati acknowledged several questions have been raised by the representatives concerning the election and that the commission will publish a Question and Answer in the local dailies where it will be addressing the issues raised.

“The commission printed two booklets [of form 34A]. The reason given was that it [a booklet] cannot have more than six clear carbon copies. We will only use one booklet for purposes of transmitting presidential results,” Mr Chebukati said.

“The second booklet will be sealed and will be kept in the ballot box and sealed with the ballots after polling. The second booklet will not be used.” Mr

Mr Chebukati also clarified the original of the six copies of form 34A will be brought to the national tallying centre as four copies will be issued to “four presidential candidates and one placed inside the ballot box. The returning officer will make arrangements to make a photocopy of the original to paste on the wall of the polling station.”

For 34B, on the other hand, will be managed at the constituency level.

“Form 34B is being printed and will be delivered alongside the ballot papers. The commission continues to receive ballot papers,” Mr Chebukati said.

He also said the commission will deliver daily briefings from the its media centre on activities of the commission in a countdown to the August 9 elections.

Extra form 34As

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition had said its representatives sent to the printing press sought clarification over the matter and were told that the commission needs the extra form 34As to give as copies to election observers, media and other stakeholders.

“We, however, reject this explanation. Firstly, because Book 2 of 2 from which it is alleged copies for stakeholders will be obtained is more than just a copy. It is actually a set of fully fledged form 34As complete with all security features similar to those in Book 1 and 2,” said Mr Mwangi, chief legal advisor to Mr Odinga, in the letter to Mr Chebukati.

The coalition said the form 34A Book 2 of 2 has every requirement of electoral laws and regulations and therefore can be used as substitute.

This, the coalition says, was likely to open room for submission of “election results”.

“It is clear that Book 2 of 2 was intended to be a copy of Book 1 of 2 because it has a separate and distinct serial numbering. Book 2 of 2 is not an intended continuation of the declaration in Book 1 of 2 but actually a separate and parallel result declaration form,” said Mr Mwangi.

Fear of election manipulation

He noted that having two forms could be exploited to manipulate the presidential election. Form 34A is the official presidential result declaration form at the polling station.