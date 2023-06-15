ODM summons 28 members who voted yes, abstained from Finance Bill vote

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has summoned its 28 members who were absent during voting on the second Reading of Finance Bill 2023, and those that voted for it, saying they had defied the party position and should be punished.

In a letter, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the MPs—among them immediate former chairman John Mbadi, Rarieda’s Otiende Amollo and Embakasi East’s Babu Owino—have 48 hours to reply on why action should not be taken against them.

"In line with the party disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours," Mr Sifuna says in the letter.

In the ODM letter, those listed as having voted Yes for the Bill, and who have also been summoned for disciplinary action, are Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, Wajir South MP Adow Mohamed, Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo, and Caroli Omondi of Suba South.

Those ODM lists as having been absent during the vote are:

1. Hon. John Mbadi – Nominated

2. Hon. Said Buya Hiribae, MP, Galole Constituency

3. Hon. Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein, MP, Lagdera Constituency

4. Hon. Paul Ekwom Nabuin, MP, Turkana North Constituency

5. Hon. John Namoit Ariko, MP, Turkana South Constituency

6. Hon. Hamisi Kakuta Maimai, MP, Kajiaodo East Constituency

7. Hon. Parashina Samuel Sakimba, MP, Kajiado South Constituency

8. Hon. Titus Khamala Mukhawana, MP, Lurambi Constituency

9. Hon. Johnson Naicca Manya, MP, Mumias West Constituency

10.Hon. Peter Oscar Nabulindo, MP, Matungu Constituency

11.Hon. Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale, MP, Butere Constituency

12.Hon. Christopher Wangaya Aseka, MP, Khwisero Constituency

13.Hon. Joseph Maero Oyula, MP, Butula Constituency

14.Hon. Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo, MP, Funyula Constituency

15.Hon. Gideon Ochanda Ogolla, MP, Bondo Constituency

16.Hon. Paul Otiende Amollo, MP, Rarieda Constituency

17.Hon. Eve Akinyi Obara, MP, Kasipul Constituency

18.Hon. Paul Abuor, MP, Rongo Constituency

19.Hon. Ogolla Mark Nyamita, MP, Uriri Constituency

20.Hon. Daniel Ogwoka Manduku, MP, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency

21.Hon. Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe, MP, Lang’ata Constituency

22.Hon. Francis Tom Joseph Kajwang, MP, Ruaraka Constituency

23.Hon. Paul Ongili Babu Owino, MP, Embakasi East Constituency