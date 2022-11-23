Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga wades into Ruto-Gachagua union, again

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga now says certain individuals close to President William Ruto are fuelling discord among Central Kenya leaders over the county boss’ relationship with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mr Kahiga has asked Nyeri residents to pray and support Mr Gachagua so that he and Dr Ruto can continue transforming the country's economy.

"When you hear the little noise, it is because there could be one or two people around him (Dr Ruto) who are trying to portray a wrong picture of him,” Mr Kahiga said.

“But I want to tell you as I stand on this pulpit that when Dr William Samoei Ruto agrees with you on something, he fulfils it. He is a truthful man and we will continue supporting him."

The governor was speaking on Wednesday at New Life Church in Nyeri during a service presided over by the DP's wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

"To support him (Dr Ruto) wholly, we must make our son (Mr Rigathi) very strong. When fire breaks out, it mostly lands on number two in the office. I don't know whether you have realised that. Continue praying for him," Mr Kahiga said.

"We must stand with our brother, the Deputy President, and hold his hand firmly so that he can help his boss (Dr Ruto). Right now, as we speak, Rigathi is in charge of the country because his boss is in Korea serving Kenya. Let us not take this for granted and all of us have a role to play."

He urged the church to pray for Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua so that they can propel the country to prosperity.

Stand with the two

"You have seen how busy [Mr Gachagua and Dr Ruto] have been. We have a duty to stand with the two. William Ruto is a good man. He is a man of God," Mr Kahiga said.

Governor Kahiga, who is serving his second and final term, has become a major defender of Mt Kenya interests and has warned that the region could rethink its stay in Kenya Kwanza if it is taken for granted.

Last Saturday, Mr Gachagua dismissed claims that there was a rift in the Kenya Kwanza alliance in Central Kenya, saying the region was solidly behind President Ruto. He called on all leaders to join him in steering the country forward.

Mr Gachagua said the recent tussle in Parliament over the election of nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) did not suggest disunity between him and President Ruto.

“Let the press not create a problem where there is none. The little issue that occurred in Parliament has nothing to do with the President or myself,” he said.

“The President is allowing internal democracy within his government. All of us are united behind President Ruto and we are happy with what he is doing in reforming the economy.”

Nominate a leader

The DP was responding to Governor Kahiga, who had castigated Kenya Kwanza for failing to nominate a leader from Mt Kenya to the EALA.

“This journey we will walk together or we can say if we are not supposed to go together, we are not married to one person who can control us politically,” Mr Kahiga said last Friday.

“Yesterday, we realised some people are trying to play with us politically. That is why we elected Kanini Kega. We will continue electing our people. It is still early in the race.”

Mr Kahiga had asked the ruling coalition to respect the Central Kenya MPs’ decision to rally behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition political bigwig Kanini Kega to join the regional assembly.

Mr Gachagua responded by maintaining that there were no wrangles within the coalition led by Dr Ruto.

Long courtship

“Governor, there was a little issue and it should not bother you. I heard you talking about wrangles in our marriage. The marriage between the President, ourselves as a region and the rest of Kenya was a result of a long courtship,” Mr Gachagua said.

“We held a grand wedding ceremony on August 9 and God blessed us in the full glare of the citizens. Governor, I want to tell you that that wedding is permanent ‘till death do us part’. Partners in this marriage love each other and the first child is on the way. We will have more children.”

He lauded the President for appointing a majority of leaders from the region to serve in top positions in his administration.

“We want to thank our President William Ruto because when we gave him our votes, he gave us the undertaking to take care of us,” the DP said.

“In the level of involvement in running his government, he chose me as his deputy and appointed many Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries in key sectors.