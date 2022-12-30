New Bungoma Senator David Wafula Wakoli sworn-in

Mr David Wafula Wakoli has been sworn-in as Bungoma Senator. Mr Wakoli replaces Mr Moses Wetang’ula who is the National Assembly Speaker.

Mr Wakoli who won the Bungoma by-election on December 8 on a Ford Kenya party ticket after garnering 66,032 votes, was sworn-in on December 30 by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Mr Wakoli was followed by President William Ruto's UDA candidate Mwambu Mabonga who got 45,907 votes while Wafula Wamunyinyi of Azimio came third with 20,519 votes.

Mr Wakoli posted the biggest margin in the results in the results in Kabuchai constituency, where he got 11,728 votes to emerge in the lead and was followed by Mr Mabonga who got 2,824 while Mr Wamunyinyi had 1,150 votes.

In Tongaren, Mr Wakoli made a strong showing in the mini-poll by garnering 9,051 votes while Mr Mabonga came second with 4,057 votes.