Musalia Mudavadi: Blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta is ill-advised

Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has advised the Kenya Kwanza leadership to focus on keeping promises made to Kenyans during campaigns for the 2022 elections and stop blaming former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

While admitting that a lot needs to be done to bring down the cost of living, Mr Mudavadi told Kenyans that President William Ruto has all it takes to improve the country’s economy and change the fortunes of ordinary Kenyans.

“As former Finance Minister, I agree that the cost of living is up,” Mr Mudavadi said in Vihiga yesterday.

He added that Kenyans do not like to hear leaders and politicians blaming the previous administration for the bad economic fortunes of the country without offering solutions.

“There is no doubt that what we found was bad. But the truth is lamenting will not help. We have to put things straight,” Mr Mudavadi said during the 44th annual Maragoli Cultural Festivals in Mbale.

“Let us focus on serving our people. We still have more than three years before the General Election in 2027.”

Mr Mudavadi said the Kenya Kwanza administration would not let Kenyans down.

“I will ensure we deliver what we committed to do as we implement the progressive manifesto of the Kenya Kwanza government,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary added that the government would address the problems facing the education, health, agriculture energy and other sectors to provide jobs to more than 70 per cent of the population, “which is made up of young people”.

He said the government plans to switch off Muhoroni gas turbine, which supplies “costly” electricity to the national grid, making it difficult to establish factories in Western Kenya.

“It uses old technology, making the cost of electricity very high. That is the main reason establishing factories in this region is difficult,” he said.

Sabatia MP, Clement Sloya, called for unity of leaders in Vihiga, irrespective of their political loyalties.

Emuhaya lawmaker, Omboko Milemba, said it is only through working together that a resident of the region would have the opportunity of becoming the president of Kenya.

The Maragoli Cultural Festival was marked with traditional food, entertainment and other activities.

The event was put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and in 2022 when elders cited the General Election.

Other leaders who attended the event were Vihiga MP Ernest Egesi, County Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala and former governor Moses Akaranga.