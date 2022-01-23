Musalia Mudavadi Bomas of Kenya

Supporters of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi kiss his portrait at Bomas of Kenya on January 22, 2022 during preparations for Sunday’s party delegates’ conference.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Musalia Mudavadi: A spoiler or a serious contender

By  Justus Wanga  &  Ibrahim Oruko

All eyes are on ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi as he announces his presidential bid today with his supporters hoping that he will live up to the promise of causing an “earthquake” in the political landscape ahead of the August elections.

