Mudavadi office moved to Railways as President Ruto issues first Executive Order

President William Ruto has issued his first Executive Order setting out how his government shall be organised. Dubbed Executive Order No. 1 of 2022, the order also assigns functions and institutions among Ministries and State Departments and supersedes the Executive Order No 1 of 2020, issued by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As captured in the Executive order, Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi will have his office at the Kenya Railways headquarters.

The new development now puts to an end to speculation the Amani National Congress party leader would occupy Harambee House Annex.

There have been reports that Mr Mudavadi would inherit the ‘powerful’ Harambee Annex office with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shifting to work on the other side of Harambee Avenue at Harambee House.

However, the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will be under the Executive Office of the President but will not occupy any office at Harambee House or its annex.

The Executive Office of the President will also have the Office of the President and that of the Deputy President which will be domiciled at the Harambee House and Harambee House Annex, respectively.

The President and his deputy will also have the luxury of using the State House and Karen residence, respectively, as their offices.

The move to Kenya Railways headquarters off Haile Selassie Avenue moves the former vice president and deputy prime minister far away from Harambee Avenue which plays host to some of the most powerful offices in the land.

Haile Selassie Avenue is known for incessant noise emanating from public service vehicles and commuter trains terminating at the Nairobi Central Railway Station.

“Officeless”

Mr Mudavadi could also find himself temporarily “officeless” as his office is in an area which has been earmarked for the Sh32 billion Nairobi Railway City.

The project will cover the 425 acres between Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Landhies Road and Bunyala Road.