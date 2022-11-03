MP John Mbadi elected Public Accounts Committee chairman

Nominated MP John Mbadi has been elected unopposed as the National Assembly chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In an election held on Thursday, Mr Mbadi, who is also the chairman of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said he is ready to put the government in check saying his team will conduct their role impartially.

"I want to thank members for the confidence they have shown in me. This is the first time PAC chair is being elected unopposed," Mr Mbadi said.

He added: "It is now time to get down to work in this committee, there will be no Azimio or Kenya Kwanza but we will work as a team."

He will be deputised by Butere MP Tindi Mwale.

Mr Mbadi, who was the minority leader in the 12th Parliament, said the first task of the committee will be to meet with the Treasury, Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to discuss how they are going to work together.

"We are going to meet them not to direct them on how to do their duty but how to conduct their investigations to help us in our oversight role," Mr Mbadi said.

He told the government to prepare to implement their reports.