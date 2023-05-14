More trouble for Uhuru as Jubilee member sues over special NDC

A member of Jubilee Party has moved to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) over a special National Delegates Convention (NDC) called by former president Uhuru Kenyatta later this month.

Hassan Osman has sued the former ruling party, its leader Uhuru Kenyatta, Secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni and Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi for changing its constitution, membership and leadership.

He wants them stopped from holding the special NDC on May 22 and reject any changes proposed by Mr Kenyatta’s faction.

The Jubilee Party has been embroiled in a power struggle that has led to the formation of two factions – one led by the retired President and the other by nominated Senator Sabina Chege.

“… the party stands to suffer irreparable loss and damage unless respondents are restrained from continuing with the ongoing illegal actions of acting, conducting and dealing on behalf of the Jubilee Party,” Mr Osman argues.

He says the changes made by Mr Kenyatta’s faction are illegal as the National Executive Committee was never held or constituted.

“The conduct of the respondents unequivocally demonstrates the desire to serve personal interests and not to serve the members of Jubilee Party …” he argues.

Uhuru’s NDC meeting will proceed, says Murathe

Mr Osman further says the party’s branch offices are currently non-functional so delegates from said branches may not attend the special NDC.

He also accuses Mr Kenyatta of moving the party's headquarters to a gated residential community in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, which members of the party cannot access.

This comes even as former Tigania West MP David Karithi faulted former President Kenyatta for calling an NDC amid wrangling.

“Let it be known that Jubilee is a national party and we will defend it to the letter. I welcome the move by Mr Osman to move to the tribunal to stop any actions by the party leader,” Mr Karithi said.