Meru governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza joins Ruto's Kenya Kwanza

Meru governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza, who won last week's poll as an independent candidate, has joined President-elect William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza camp.

"Thank you Meru County Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza for choosing to work with Kenya Kwanza to drive Meru and Kenya forward," Dr Ruto said Friday.

The historic election of independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza as the Meru governor, trouncing political giants Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi, caught many by surprise.

During the campaign, she was seen as an underdog, with the incumbent arguing that she was not capable of running a county government.

But to Ms Mwangaza, the outgoing Meru Woman representative and bishop of Baite Family Fellowship church, the win was a ‘prophecy come true’.

“I had told Kiraitu that he would not only lose this election but he would come third. I also told him that I would beat him with a double margin. It came to pass,” she said in an interview after her win.

Meru governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group