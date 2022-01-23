Deputy President William Ruto

Leaders count losses over Ruto’s rallies cash pledges

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, especially in Mt Kenya, have found themselves at loggerheads with their supporters as roadside cash promises for young people, women and traders remain unfulfilled.

