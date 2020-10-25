Law change being pushed by selfish leaders, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto took his ‘Hustler Nation’ campaigns to Kakamega on Sunday, terming the movement as unstoppable ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Our Lady of Assumption Indangalasia Catholic parish in Matungu Constituency, the DP vowed to form the next government and dismissed the Building Bridges Initiative Report as a tool for selfish leaders.

“When the time comes, those who have been hurling insults at us and deriding our initiatives will be forced to respect us. As we debate the BBI report, it must be clear that there are issues that concern leaders and those that affect ordinary people. The issues that concern ordinary people should be prioritised over leaders’ power demands,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP said the report had covered issues on leadership and inclusivity, but had not exhaustively addressed problems affecting ordinary Kenyans.

“BBI should be about the inclusivity of 40 million Kenyans who have been locked out of the conversation because of poverty and unemployment.”