Lang'ata MP Jalang'o kicked out of Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting
Lang'ata lawmaker Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, was on Thursday kicked out of Azimio's Parliamentary Group meeting.
The meeting convened by ODM leader Raila Odinga was held at meeting at Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County.
"When I came in, a few boys tried to block me but I was later allowed in. When Raila walked in, his close security told me to get out," Jalang'o said.
The MP said he will not apologise for meeting President Ruto.