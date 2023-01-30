Kenya Kwanza senators demand probe into Kenyatta family tax waivers, land

A section of Kenya Kwanza senators now want the national government to look into tax waivers enjoyed by the Kenyatta family during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign.

The senators also want county governments to institute a similar audit on land rates paid by members of the first family on all land they own across the country.

From left: Senators John Methu (Nyandarua), James Murango (Kirinyaga) and Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) address journalists at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on January 30, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Speaking on Monday, Senators John Methu (Nyandarua), James Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) and Tabitha Mutinda (Nominated) echoed President William Ruto's call that everyone must pay taxes regardless of their status.

“Everyone must pay taxes. Paying taxes is a national duty and anybody who incites the public not to pay is not a nationalist or patriotic,” said Mr Methu, adding that the Kenya Revenue Authority must conduct an audit on tax waivers enjoyed by the first family in the last 10 years.

The Senators cited the Sh350 million tax waiver enjoyed by NCBA and NIC banks. Former Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich had in 2019 exempted the transfer of CBA shares into NIC Bank from paying stamp duty of one percent of worth of the unquoted stocks being transferred. The Kenyattas hold a stake in CBA while the Philip Ndegwa family, which founded NIC Bank, has an interest in the listed lender.

On the same day, Dr Ruto suggested that the former president was behind Azimio leader Raila Odinga's recent rallies, including yesterday's in Jacaranda where the opposition stalwart claimed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati visited his Karen home just before the elections.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing a rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi County on January 29, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Calling the revelation a fresh dossier, the former prime minister had challenged IEBC commissioners to come clean on the purpose of the visit even as he called for their arrest.

However, President Ruto insisted that Mr Odinga's recent rallies were triggered by his crackdown on tax evasion.

"We cannot continue to operate in a space where those in power exempt themselves from paying taxes. Their day is up. Every citizen must pay tax. Even if they sponsor demos so they don't pay tax, they will pay," he said.

"I am not talking about additional taxes, I am talking about taxes that have been signed into law."