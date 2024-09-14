Kalonzo: Ruto below average, scores 2 out of 10 in first two years in office

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rated the performance of the Kenya Kwanza government as "below average", giving it a score of 2 out of 10, citing lack of adherence to the rule of law and numerous unfulfilled promises.

Mr Musyoka, who met university students from the Mt Kenya region on Saturday, condemned the rising incidents of abductions of young people across the country and said Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli should be held responsible.

“For the past few months, the Gen Z have proved that this country belongs to them. We need good governance, accountability and adherence to the rule of law. Do not give up. The abductions are still ongoing and the Acting Inspector-General belongs in prison and he has not been arrested,” he said.

The Wiper leader also weighed in on the Mt Kenya region politics, saying that recent attempts by a section of Kenya Kwanza MPs to distance themselves from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were a bigger scheme by President William Ruto to divide the country.

“They used to say that they will join government but now there is a “bread-based government. They are behaving in a parochial way by trying to divide the Mountain region into the West and East so that they can gain political advantage. The owners of the mountain will stand up and answer you. The Gen-Zs are everywhere and they will answer you. These are people looking beyond the mountain and the future,” said Mr Musyoka.

The Wiper leader also condemned the Nairobi City County government for the relocation of hawkers to Kangundo market and urged them not to move.

“This is a government of lies and fake promises. You cannot promise to uplift the business people then go ahead and urge them to move to another place. These are farmers who are feeding people in Nairobi. Once you move people from here where will they go,” Mr Musyoka said.

Mr Musyoka has also questioned the university funding model, insisting that lecturers and students do not understand it.

“Nobody understands the funding model. The students do not understand it. I am surprised the lecturers do not understand it and the Kenya Kwanza government does not understand it. There is no proper consultation and I urge them to consult me since I used to work as a minister of education,” he said.