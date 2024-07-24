Kalonzo asks State House to approve purchase of sugar, salt, cooking sticks

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also the leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement, has asked State House to approve several items including kitchen utensils for his office.

This is according to a request memo dated May 13, 2024 written by James Matiki, who works as Musyoka's Personal Assistant (PA).

In the memo, Matiki asked State House to approve requisition forms, stationery, gardening and kitchen items.

Among the 25 gardening items Musyoka wants President William Ruto to provide are 4 shavers, 5 pairs of gardening gloves, 10 garden sprinklers, scissors for cutting fences, 5 jembes, slashers, spades, 4 wheelbarrows, 4 horse pipes, 5 spades, ropes, axes and mattocks.

He outlined 37 kitchen items needed in his office, ranging from an electric cooker, a gas cooker, microwaves, tea spoons, table spoons, forks, knives, a table, mop, mop bucket, cleaning brush, washing brush, tea cups, tea mugs, small thermos, medium thermos and salt shaker.

Other kitchen items requested include 4 pieces of cooking sticks (mwiko), sieves, trays, hand basins, 2 vacuum cleaners, water jugs, plastic jugs and leads for sufurias.

Stationery includes 5 boxes of A3 brown envelopes, 10 boxes of A4 brown envelopes, 10 boxes of A5 brown envelopes, 4 reams of A4 blue and yellow branded letterheads and 100 spring files.

Musyoka's office has also requested 2 dozen pencil sharpeners, 3 dozen foolscaps, delivery books, in and out trays, waste paper bins, ballpoint pens, paper punches, office pens, white out, photocopy paper and rubber bands.

“I write to forward the above-mentioned items as per the attached requisition form. Submitted for your kind consideration and approval,” Matiki said.

As part of the retirement package for former vice presidents, Kalonzo is entitled to an office, office equipment and staff.

The request for approval comes as Kenyans continue to protest against the high cost of living in the country, forcing the president to declare austerity measures in his government.

Pressure from the Generation Z protesters pushed the president to freeze funding for the First Lady's office.