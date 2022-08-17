IEBC postpones Kakamega, Mombasa governor polls again
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has for the second time postponed governor, parliamentary and ward elections it suspended two weeks ago.
In a statement, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the elections which had been slated for August 23 will be pushed to another date to be announced through a gazette notice.
Some of the affected races are gubernatorial elections for Mombasa and Kakamega counties.
Parliamentary elections
Also in the list are parliamentary elections in Kitui Rural, Kacheliba and Pokot South constituencies — both in West Pokot County — and Rongai Constituency in Nakuru County.
Voting for MCAS in Nyaki West ward (North Imenti Constituency in Meru County) and Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South in Nairobi County) has also been suspended.
Mr Chebukati cited harassment of the commission's staff for the second postponement.
Assaulted
"During the announcement of the presidential results, the chairman Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Prof Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and CS/CEO Marjan Marjan were physically attacked, assaulted and injured by persons in the company of certain political leaders. We call for the arrest and prosecution of these assailants regardless of their political affiliation. In view of the prevailing circumstances, the commission has postponed the by-elections slated for 23rd August 2022, to a date to be announced through a gazette notice," Mr Chebukati said.