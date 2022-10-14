Justin Muturi quits DP leadership to take up Attorney-General job

Attorney-General nominee Justin Muturi has officially resigned as party leader of Democratic Party (DP) allowing him to take over the key state job.

In a letter dated October 11, 2022, which was addressed to the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, Mr Muturi says that following his nomination as the government's legal advisor, he has relinquished his position as DP party boss.

He argues that for the sake of his vetting which will take place on Monday by the National Assembly’s Committee of Appointments.

“As you may be aware, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces has nominated me for appointment to the Office of the Attorney General pursuant to Article 156 of the Constitution. Article 77 (2) of the Constitution requires, inter alia, that appointed State Officers shall not hold an office in a political party. Subsequently, and to enable me to submit myself to approval consideration by the National Assembly, it is necessary to relinquish my position as party leader, which I hereby do, with effect from the date of this letter,” said Mr Muturi.

Mr Muturi had suggested that to fill the leadership vacuum, the party’s top brass to appoint Mbeere North MP George Kiringa in an acting capacity. But the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), which sat down on Thursday, decided to pick its patron Joseph Munyao to serve until next year when it will conduct elections.

“We are grateful to President William Ruto for honouring us with the position of Attorney-General. We are humbled by the gesture because he has fulfilled his promise. Following the resignation of Justin Muturi who was our party leader, the NEC in its meeting decided to hand over the position to our patron because it is always left for a person who can be a presidential or governor candidate,” DP chairman Esau Kioni told the Nation.

Only the President, Deputy President and MPs are exempted by the law since they are elected through universal suffrage.

“A full-time State officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment. Any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party,” reads Article 77 (1, 2) of the Constitution.

The constitutional provision is also set to affect Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Alfred Mutua and Eliud Owalo, the deputy secretary-general of UDA.