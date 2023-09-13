Infotrak Poll: Half of Ruto's cabinet rated D on performance

Half of President William Ruto’s cabinet has been handed a performance rating of D, pointing to the tough task that’s ahead of them in their bid to fulfil the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

A new poll released by InfoTrak has rated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the best performing in Dr Ruto’s government at 59 per cent, followed by his Education counterpart, Mr Ezekiel Machogu, who rates second-best at 55 per cent.

The third-best performing cabinet secretaries are Transport’s Kipchumba Murkomen, Agriculture’s Mithika Linturi and Health’s Susan Nakhumicha who were rated 53 per cent.

Others with an average performance are Aden Duale (Defence), Ababu Namwamba (Sports), Eliud Owalo (ICT), Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Penina Malonza (Tourism) and Alice Wahome (Water).

The rest of the ministers have a poor rating of D, averaging between 45 and 49 per cent. They include Moses Kuria (Trade), Rebecca Miano (Asal), Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives), Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury), Florence Bore (Irrigation), Soipan Tuya (Environment), Aisha Jumwa (Gender), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Florence Bore (Labour) and Zachary Njeru (Lands).

Others are Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Attorney-General Justin Muturi, who scored 49 per cent. Speaking while releasing the poll, InfoTrak Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho explained that a section of Kenyans were not aware of what some of the cabinet secretaries have achieved since they got into office.

“The rating for the cabinet secretaries depended on the ability of the Kenyans to be familiar and have knowledge on what they are doing to serve Kenyans.”

“There are some Kenyans who said they were not aware or could not recall what some cabinet secretaries have been up to since they were sworn into office and that is why they were rated badly,” she added.