IEBC targets to list 215,000 new voters in Nakuru

Mr Joseph Omondi (left) the executive director of Midrift Hurinet and Nakuru County Commissioner Erustus Mbui during a civic engagement towards free, fair, credible and peaceful 2022 elections in Nakuru Town on September 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) targets to register 215,000 new voters in Nakuru County when the countrywide registration kicks off on October 4.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.