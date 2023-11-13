I will soon account for Ruto’s foreign trips, says Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he will soon give Kenyans a scorecard of all the foreign trips made by President William Ruto since he took over the country’s leadership.

He urged Kenyans to be patient with the President, saying the impact of the trips on the economy will be felt.

The DP said that Dr Ruto has been lobbying other world leaders to invest in the country in a bid to spur economic growth.

“Our President is not a tourist. Very soon I will issue a report to Kenyans highlighting all the progress realised out of the trips. I will personally make that announcement,” he said.

“The tax that we collect is not enough and that is why we should woo other leaders to unlock investment opportunities.”

Mr Gachagua spoke yesterday at the Full Gospel Church Kianjokoma in Runyenjes Constituency, Embu County where he had attended a service.

He said the government has made progress in reviving the economy, but acknowledged that the situation is tough.

“We know things are tough but we are not badly off like some people might try to portray. We found many debts left by the previous regime, and we must repay them. We found a dilapidated economy,” Mr Gachagua said.

At the same time, the DP said that he plans to convene a meeting with leaders from Meru County in a bid to reconcile Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Members of the County Assembly after a failed second attempt to impeach her.

The Senate reinstated the first-term governor back in office on November 8 after clearing her of the charges brought against her. The Senate previously saved Ms Mwangaza on December 30 last year when MCAs attempted to oust her. This will be the third time that the DP will be stepping in to reconcile Meru leaders.

The DP, who was accompanied on his trip to Embu by a host of leaders, was welcomed by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Senator Alexander Mundigi, Woman Representative Njoki Njeru as well as MPs Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Nebart Muriuki (Mbeere South), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North) together with Members of the County Assembly, among others.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno said the government is steadfast in its efforts to lower the high cost of living.

“The government is facing turbulence, but we have faith that the President and his deputy have a great plan of transforming the economy,” Mr Ng’eno said.

Kiambu Woman Pepresentative Ann Wamuratha hilariously likened the Kenya Kwanza government to a woman who is in labour expecting to deliver a baby.

“This government is like a woman who is experiencing labour pains. Let us just endure and a child will soon be born,” Ms Wamuratha said.

Mr Gachagua also attended a church service at St Anthony Catholic Dallas Church in Embu, where he called for a cordial working relationship between governors and MCAs.

“Whatever is happening in our counties is not good at all. Leaders should work together for the sake of development,” he said.

MPs Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Beatrice Kemei (Kericho Woman Rep), among other leaders, accompanied the DP.

The DP said that has been meeting governors and MCAs to broker peace, citing Kiambu and Kericho counties.