I will protect you after retirement, Rigathi Gachagua tells Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has promised to protect President Uhuru Kenyatta should they win the August 9 presidential polls.

Mr Gachagua was speaking on Inooro TV soon after he was unveiled as Dr Ruto's running mate on Sunday.

“Despite persecuting Dr Ruto and his allies, myself included, we will protect you,” Mr Gachagua assured President Kenyatta.

He added: “Despite painting us as corrupt for political reasons, I promise you that no one will come after you after retirement.”

He said all court cases facing him and other Hustler Nation leaders are “fake and evil.”

He said that Dr Ruto, too, had no hard feelings against President Kenyatta.

“As your friend and personal assistant between 2001 and 2006, I assure you that you shall be safe in retirement. We will ensure that you get all your perks and benefits as per the law, I will be there for you,” Mr Gachagua told the President.

The Mathira legislator said that if elected, he will ensure Mt Kenya residents are safe. He said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership had formed a service delivery script akin to that made by former president the late Mwai Kibaki.

He, however, said that he was disappointed that his mother Martha Kirigo, who died two years ago, was not there to share his moment of glory. He promised not to remain silent should Dr Ruto’s inner circles attempt to short-change Mt Kenya residents.

“I will lead protests should anyone in our government attempt to joke around with the wellbeing of Mt Kenya people,” he said.

He said that Dr Ruto had assured him that he would be a deputy president with distinct roles and powers should they win the August 9 polls.

“I will be coordinating ministries besides chairing county and central government liaison committees,” he said.

He promised to ensure Mt Kenya region gets its rightful share of resources from the national government.

He promised to improve the economy of Mt Kenya region by reviving collapsed industries in the shortest time possible.

“I will protect all the interests of Mt Kenya region should we win the presidential polls,” he said.