I’m fighting for poor Kenyans, says William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has refuted allegations from a section of leaders that he is inciting low income earners against the rich.

The deputy president, who took his campaign to Bungoma on Friday, said that he is fighting for the poor who have been neglected by many regimes since independence.

The DP said that it was high time the hustlers benefited from the government.

He denied inciting Kenyans saying that he only wants to ensure the common mwananchi’s needs are catered for.

"If I say let's not change the Constitution to create jobs for people like Raila (Odinga) and help mama mboga I am seen as a bad person, is that logical?” he posed.





The DP said that he had helped President Uhuru Kenyatta form Jubilee government for two terms and had done much to improve the lives of Kenyans by initiating development projects.

He said that he has a duty to assist hustlers.

“They will be coming here trying to say ooh Ruto has done nothing and is only inciting the poor against the rich, do not listen to them,” he said of politicians eyeing the presidency in 2022 polls.

He asked Bungoma residents to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and help form the next government.

He said that Luhyas should not be left out in the next government adding that UDA is the party for the ‘wretched of the earth’ who will form the next government.

He claimed that political troubles bedevilling the ruling Jubilee party came after Mr Odinga invaded it after their handshake with President Kenyatta.

He promised to revive collapsed industries in the region should he be elected president.

MPs Dan Wanyama, Didimus Barasa drum up support for DP Ruto

"The Jubilee party was invaded by evil spirits (in reference to Mr Odinga) that have been chasing away Kenyans from the ruling party," he said.

The DP said UDA party is going to offer solutions to the challenges bedevilling Kenyans and asked western leaders to join the outfit.

He said that the Jubilee party had disappointed many people after the handshake.

"Let's walk together and ensure we deliver the presidency," he said.

The deputy president was accompanied by Bungoma Jubilee lawmakers who supported his 2022 State House bid.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama blamed the high cost of fuel on the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

He asked Bungoma residents to stand with Dr Ruto.