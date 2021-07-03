I’m committed to fighting poverty, says William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is committed to fighting poverty in Kenya.

The deputy president said that through the bottom-up economic model, millions of Kenyans at the base of the wealth pyramid will have their lives uplifted.

“By embracing a win-win philosophy, we stand to accommodate everyone and ensure they are empowered economically,” Dr Ruto said at his Keren residence on Saturday during a consultative meeting with more than 200 ward representatives and MPs from Mt Kenya region.

MPs present were Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Muthoni wa Muchomba (Kiambu) and Faith Gitau (Nyandarua).

Others were Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), George Kariuki (Ndia), Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Isaac Mwaura (nominated) and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru. The DP said that leaders have a duty to work together to transform Kenya.

“Our politics must be anchored on issues and ideas rather than ethnicity and personalities,” the DP said.

He claimed that it was unfortunate that government agencies such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were being used to intimidate and threaten politicians.

“You cannot engage in a selective justice system to assist those with weak ideas on how to move Kenya forward,” he said.

He noted that the use of the criminal justice system to fight political opponents was stale. The MCAs vowed to support the deputy president.

“We are dedicated to marketing Dr Ruto’s candidature for the 2022 presidency because of his development track-record,” said Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku.

Mr Thuku said Mt Kenya was yearning for a leader who would exploit the region’s rich agricultural potential.

“More farm produce and better market prices will uplift Mt Kenya and get it out of poverty,” said the MCA.

Kabazi Ward MCA Peter Mbae said it is Dr Ruto who will take Kenya where it is supposed to be economically.

Meanwhile, Ms Kihara said Mt Kenya’s support for the deputy president will not change. Ms Wa Muchomba noted that she was determined to deliver more votes to the Hustler Nation camp.