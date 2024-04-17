How Ukambani politics played role in revocation of Caroline Mueke EAC nomination

Political power play in Lower Eastern (Ukambani) has been linked to Kenya’s last-minute change of its nominee for the Secretary-General (SG) of the East African Community (EAC) who was due for swearing-in tomorrow (Thursday).

On Monday, Kenya moved to replace Ms Caroline Mwende Mueke, its initial nominee for the EAC post with Principal Secretary (PS) in the Department of Performance and Delivery Management in the Ministry of Public Service Ms Veronica Mueni Nduva.

The decision came barely hours to an extraordinary meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

Ms Nduva hails from Machakos County while Ms Mueke, who was nominated in March, was born in Nairobi but her parents are from Kitui County.

It is this politics of genealogy and party affiliation that has played out over the past ten days, forcing Nairobi to change the name, sources within government revealed.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi (Azimio) linked the turn of events to regional politics in Ukambani in as far as the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politics is concerned.

“This is more of UDA politics and connection to top echelons of the party bearing in mind that UDA Organizing Secretary (Vincent Kawaya) is the Mwala MP in Machakos County,” Mr Mwangangi disclosed.

He went on: “So it could be as a result of regional balance because Kitui already has a Permanent Secretary in Jonathan Mueke.”

Ms Mueke, linked to the Livestock PS had been nominated to replace Peter Mathuki who had been recalled.

“Ms Nduva who hails from Kathiani in Machakos County appears to be more entrenched in UDA politics and governance and administration issues but I don’t mean that Ms Mueke is not a player,” added Mr Mwangangi.

Nation also established concerns within government circles that Ms Mueke who hails from Kitui County as Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka “should be relieved from the post for political reasons.”

“Kalonzo is a great critic of the president and there’s the possibility that this could have played out in Mueke’s replacement also owing to the fact that she is related to the PS,” another source said.

Some of the Ukambani leaders in UDA who were reached for comment declined to be quoted on record but linked Ms Mueke to the region’s politics.

“There must be a balance in sharing appointment slots in the region. We are part of UDA and want equal distribution of slots,” said a second-term UDA MP from the region, who indicated the changes should have not been effected at the last minute.

In a statement Tuesday, Ms Mueke said she is honoured to have received the initial nomination for the position of SG.

She further congratulated Ms Nduva for her nomination.

"I was deeply honoured to receive the initial nomination for the position of Secretary General to serve the people of the East African Community. I thank His Excellency the President of Kenya for this nomination," she said.

"I extend my congratulations to PS Veronica Nduva on her nomination. I will continue to serve the Community in my current capacity at the United Nations. May God bless Kenya and East Africa."

Caroline Mwende Mueke. Photo credit: Pool

In a letter dated 15 April 2024 and addressed to Deng Alor Kuol, South Sudan's minister for EAC affairs and the current chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for EAC Affairs Peninah Malonza gave no reasons for President William Ruto's decision to appoint another candidate.

The move came just a day before the Council deliberates on the replacement of outgoing EAC Secretary General Dr Peter Mathuki and later the summit on Thursday this week.

"Further to our letter of 15 March informing you of a presidential action nominating Ms Mwende for appointment as the new Secretary General by the Summit in accordance with the EAC Treaty, we are writing to inform you that the President of Kenya has amended the nomination of Ms Mwende for the position of EAC Secretary General," said Ms Malonza, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development.

"Kenya now presents Ms Veronica Mueni Nduva for appointment as the Secretary General of the EAC."

The Eastern politics involved veteran politicians such as Mr Musyoka, former governor Charity Ngilu and Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) commissioner Johnstone Muthama.

In Ruto’s government, the region has two Cabinet Secretaries (CS) Ms Malonzo and her Tourism and Wildlife counterpart Alfred Mutua and a number of PSs and parastatal heads.

The leaders from the three counties are also jostling to have a strong representation in government and opposition.