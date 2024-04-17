How Ukambani politics played role in revocation of Caroline Mueke EAC nomination

Veronica Nduva. She is the Principal Secretary, State Department for Performance and Delivery Management.

Photo credit: Ministry of Public Service

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Luke Anami

What you need to know:

  • Ms Nduva hails from Machakos County while Ms Mueke, who was nominated in March, was born in Nairobi but her parents are from Kitui County.

  • Ms Mueke, linked to the Livestock PS had been nominated to replace Peter Mathuki who had been recalled.

