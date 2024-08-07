August 7, 1998: How the Nation covered the biggest terrorist attack in Kenyan history

August 7, 1998: Early morning, terrorists drive out of House Number 48 in New Runda Estate, Nairobi. In the lead car was Fazul Mohammed, better known as Harun, while the second, a Toyota Dyna pickup, was carrying a bomb.

It was driven by Jihad Mohammed Ali (aka Azzam), with Mohammed Rashid Daoud Al-Owhali in the passenger seat.

At 10.28 am, the terrorists attempt to drive the pickup carrying the bomb into the US Embassy building. They hurl a grenade at a guard who attempts to stop them.

At 10.30 am, the bomb in the pick-up explodes. Almost simultaneously, another bomb explodes at the US embassy in Dar es Salaam. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blasts, although political observers believed only an international terrorist organization would have the resources to launch such a coordinated strike.

August 13, 1998: The death toll one week after the blast stood at 247. More than 4,000 others were injured. The government halts the rescue operation. Rose Wanjiku, the last known survivor of the blast pulled out of the rubble six days after the bomb exploded is among those who perished.





August 16, 1998: Captured in this historic photograph is the scene just seconds after the car bomb exploded next to the US embassy in Nairobi. In the centre is the tall slim waisted shape of Cooperative House, which was reduced to a blackened shell. Beyond it, obscured by smoke and flying debris, is Ufundi House which bore the brunt of the blast.

August 22, 1998: This is the picture of the man accused of hurling a grenade at guards outside the US embassy, seconds before the bomb exploded. He is Khalid Salim, a Yemeni who was positively identified by three witnesses as the smiling assassin who threw the grenade. Khalid was with two other terrorists, it is claimed, who died in the bombing.

August 20, 1998: Two more suspects in the bombing are arrested in Pakistan. The two men, a Saudi national and a Sudanese national were arrested while trying to cross into Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Compiled by Research Desk