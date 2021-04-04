How Malala cut shackles and avoided own doom

Cleophas Malala
Photo credit: J Nyagah | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

After his ouster as the Senate deputy minority leader, Cleophas Malala, the ever unpredictable Kakamega senator, was stranded within the precincts of Parliament with no car take him home.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  2. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.