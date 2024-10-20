History made as female soldier commands military parade at Mashujaa Day fete

History was made at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale when a female officer of the Kenya Navy commanded a guard of honour.

Lieutenant Colonel Faith Mwagandi commanded the parade of Kenya Defence Forces troops drawn from the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy, which was inspected by President William Ruto.

Lieutenant Colonel Faith Mwagandi, the first female senior officer to lead a Guard of Honor at a national event. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation

According to the KDF, Ms Mwagandi is the first female senior officer to lead a guard of honour at a national event.

Ms Mwagandi joined the KDF in 2007 where she would later make her first history as the first female Warship Commander in East Africa from 2019 to 2022.

"Her extensive experience includes training at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the UK and serving on various Kenya Navy vessels such as KNS Galana, KNS Shupavu, and KNS Shujaa. She also contributed significantly as an instructor at the Kenya Navy Training School and as a navigating officer on RV Mtafiti.

"Notably, she served as the Principal Warfare Officer during a critical voyage to the Netherlands for the midlife refit of KNS Shujaa," the KDF said in a statement.

The statement added that the alumni of Moi Girls Eldoret briefly attended Kenyatta University.

She switched to a military career and currently serves as Staff Officer 1 (SO1) in charge of Personnel and Administration at the Kenya Navy.