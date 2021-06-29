High stakes for Uhuru, Raila as BBI appeal hearings begin

Uhuru and Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga who are the leading proponents of BBI. The Court of Appeal has begun hearing an appeal lodged against a High Court judgment that stopped the push for constitutional amendments through the drive.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Stakes are high for proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the Court of Appeal begins hearing an appeal lodged against a High Court judgment that stopped the push for constitutional amendments through the drive.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid in Kenya: Uhuru's full speech

  2. BBI case: Key issues raised by Uhuru team

  3. Kenya's Covid cases jump by 719 to 183,603

  4. Court jails Zuma for contempt

  5. India approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.