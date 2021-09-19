Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Ahmednasir Abdullahi: The trouble with Uhuru, Raila and Ruto

By  Walter Menya

Everyone was looking forward to see who would become the first Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution. President Mwai Kibaki had attempted, unsuccessfully, to appoint the now retired Court of Appeal judge Alnashir Visram for the position but was stopped by his then coalition partner ODM, civil society and the courts, which affirmed that the task of recruiting judges and the Chief Justice constitutionally belonged to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.