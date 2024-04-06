Gachagua extends overtures to ODM coastal leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is wooing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in Kilifi County to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA), pledging to work with them for the region to enjoy goodies from the national government.

Mr Gachagua said Kenya Kwanza administration is willing to work closely with the opposition politicians from the coastal county to attract more goodies from the national government.

“President William Ruto is busy helping and campaigning for Raila Odinga to clinch the AUC seat, why would you still be in opposition? Join the bandwagon. Don’t stay alone in the forest. But you can still wait until he clinches that seat and decide,” Mr Gachagua said.

He singled out ODM leaders led by Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi to accept overtures from the Kenya Kwanza administration to attract more services to the county.

“Governor Mung’aro might be in Azimio through the books but his blood is UDA. I have been with him since 2002 when I was retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assistant. Both Mr Mung’aro, President William Ruto and Mr Kenyatta were on the same political team,” revealed the DP.

He said when Mr Mung’aro decamped to Azimio, they gave him their blessings.

“When you want to travel you must select the most suitable car that will reach your destination either trekking, using a personal car, or taking a bus,” said Mr Gachagua.

The DP further assured the leaders that the state will expand the runway of the Malindi Airport to accommodate bigger planes to boost tourism and trade.

The DP said he will look for investors to set camp in Malindi to revive the tourism sector, especially the Italian market.

“They could fly from Millan to Malindi. We will create a good atmosphere. We will do our part in addressing insecurity,” he said.

Ms Mnyazi revealed how tourism has not recovered with houses and hotels being auctioned.

“We request the national government to prioritise reviving tourism in Malindi. Police need more vehicles to effectively address insecurity,” the MP said.

Speaking in Malindi, Kilifi county, during breaking the fast, and the Annual Fundraiser for the Malindi Education and Development Foundation (MEDA-F), Mr Gachagua said illicit hard drugs including heroin are a major challenge at the Coast.

“But when we began the war in Mombasa, some leaders castigated us. I was given this mandate by President Ruto, we will win the war. This is the government that will deal with drug and substance abuse concussively,” he added.

Mr Gachagua read the riot act to the Coast-based drug barons whom he said are filthy rich engaging in politics and business in the region.

“They have made billions of shillings from selling drugs to our children, God will punish them one day. They are enriching themselves while killing and destroying the lives of other children,” he added.

He urged Muslim religious leaders led by Sheikhs and Imams to join the state in supporting the war against drug trafficking.

“We have a plan to lease some 1,000 police vehicles that will be used to enhance security, Malindi will get some of those vehicles to boost security, especially enhancing patrols to deal with drug trafficking,” said Mr Gachagua who was flanked by Idris Dakota, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Affairs at the Office of the Deputy President and Owen Baya, Kilifi North MP, among other leaders.