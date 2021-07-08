Ford-K opposes suggested postponement of next year's General Election

Ford Kenya party is opposed to the idea of postponing next year's general elections to create room for constitutional reforms.

The party has said the proposed constitutional reforms in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should not be the basis of extending the life of the current parliament.

Party leader Moses Wetang'ula said constitutional reform is a process that can easily be concluded after the forthcoming general elections.

The senator said that the August 9, 2022 date set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the next general election should not be altered since many Kenyans are fed up of the Jubilee administration.

“The process of amending the constitution can easily be concluded after next year's elections,” Wetang’ula said.

Court of Appeal's verdict

The Bungoma Senator was echoing Deputy President William Ruto’s sentiments on the matter.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka are similarly opposed to extension of the current parliamentary term to make it possible to conclude BBI constitutional reforms.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli recently said there will be no elections if the constitutional reforms proposed by BBI are not passed by August 2022.

But Wetang'ula has asked the proponents and those opposed to BBI to accept whichever verdict the Court of Appeal will deliver on August 20.

“Those who will not be satisfied with the verdict should respect due process of the law and take the matter to the Supreme Court,” he said.