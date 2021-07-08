Ford-K opposes suggested postponement of next year's General Election

Moses Wetang'ula

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has opposed suggestions to have next year's general elections postponed to make is possible to conduct constitutional reforms.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Party leader Moses Wetang'ula said constitutional reform is a process that can easily be concluded after the forthcoming general elections. 
  • ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka are similarly opposed to extension of the current parliamentary term.

Ford Kenya party is opposed to the idea of postponing next year's general elections to create room for constitutional reforms.

In the headlines

