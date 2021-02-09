Expelled Jubilee senators fight to keep seats

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has issued interim orders stopping the Jubilee Party from expelling six nominated senators.

This is after the legislators appealed the decision.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, this tribunal hereby stays any further implementation of the Jubilee Party decision dated February 8,” the order reads.

The cases will be mentioned on February 16 and 17 respectively. The party on Monday expelled Isaac Mwaura, Millicent Omanga, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow, Naomi Waqo and Victor Prengei following deliberations by the party’s National Management Committee (CMC) on reports submitted by the disciplinary committee.

On Tuesday, Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany accused the party of persecuting the senators over their “loyalty to DP Ruto.”

“We will explore all the legal channels so as to ensure they get justice,” Mr Kositany who is also the Soy MP said.

He said that “the only reason why those members are being purportedly expelled is because they have been loyal to the Deputy President.”

He blamed the ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga as the root cause for the Jubilee troubles.

“After handshake arrogance started building up in Jubilee. Disciplinary committee started becoming active but very soon Jubilee will have nobody else to expel,” said Mr Kositany.

He accused Jubilee party of double speak by targeting DP Ruto’s allies while leaving out some members who have gone against the party’s constitution.

“Maina Kamanda has been campaigning for ODM candidates and advocating for their interests yet he has never appeared before the disciplinary committee,” said Mr Kositany.

He also faulted the party for the removal of Senate Majority Chief Whip Mr Irungu Kang’ata from his position.

Mr Kang’ata was on Tuesday replaced by Kiambu Senator Mr Kimani Wamatangi at a PG meeting chaired by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

“Kang’ata only communicated the truth to the president but nobody wants to be told the truth,” said Mr Kositany.

Mr Kositany however, insisted that it was just a matter of time that they will be divorcing the Jubilee party for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“In fact we have already left but not on pen and paper. I for example has written a letter to reduce my monthly subscription to Jubilee from Sh10,000 to Sh500.”

“We have formed an association; Kazi ni Kazi association where we will channel the funds we have been contributing to Jubilee to that foundation to use them to empower the vulnerable in the society,” said Mr Kositany.

He went on: “I’m no longer in Jubilee, I’m waiting for the day I would register as a member of UDA.”

The Registrar of Political Parties Ms Anne Nderitu yesterday told Nation that party agreements are binding to all members and must be honoured.

“The party members should honour the agreements and commitment they made to Party as required by their party constitutions,” Ms Nderitu warned.