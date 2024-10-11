Governor Orengo faults Ruto government for violation of human rights

Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for upholding of the Constitution to safeguard Kenyans’ fundamental human rights.

Governor Orengo, whose legal and political careers are intertwined with agitation for democracy, good governance and protection of human rights, says excesses by the government are eroding gains made over the years.

“We’re not in a good place. Those in authority are not upholding the Constitution, which has very good provisions,” Orengo said on Friday.

His sentiments come at a time when there have been rampant cases of abductions of youths critical of the government.

The police have also been accused of using excessive force in dealing with peaceful demonstrators, especially during the Gen-Z protests in June this year.

“This Constitution is good but it's not being implemented in the right way. Even the Lancaster Constitution was not bad, the problem was the way it was implemented,” Orengo added.

The Siaya County boss also decried the failure of constitutional bodies that were created to check excesses of the government, saying they have not lived up to the desires of the people.

The Governor was speaking when he met the management of Nation Media Group Ltd (NMG) to discuss a partnership in organising and coverage of this year’s edition of Migwena Community Sports and Cultural Festival.

The festival will be held from December 28, to December 31, 2024 in Migwena stadium in Bondo, Siaya County.

The annual festival showcases the cultural heritage of Siaya County through music, dance, cuisine, artifacts and traditional and contemporary sport.

It is also used as a platform to promote community identity and to help foster peace among the different communities in the area.

The devolved unit is also seeking a partnership with NMG in the planning of the “Piny Luo” Festival to be held at the same time and the inauguration of the New Siaya Stadium on January 1, 2025.

During the courtesy call at Nation Centre, Nairobi, the discussion also explored how the county government will use NMG’s digital, television and print platforms to showcase Siaya’s tourism, economic and industrial opportunities.

“I come here as your client at a time when we want to partner with you as we prepare to hold two events that will be held together in December this year. These are; Migwena Cultural and Traditional Festival and Piny Luo Festival which will be held in Siaya for the first time,” Mr Orengo said.

The Governor added that inauguration of the new stadium will feature a football match between Yanga Football Club of Tanzania and Kenya's football champions, Gor Mahia Football Club.

The county wants to partner with NMG due to its wide reach in the country and the East African region as well as the pivotal role that the media plays in informing, educating and entertaining the masses.

“The Nation has also played a big role in the fight for good governance and I have had a working relationship with this media house since my student days at the University of Nairobi,” Governor Orengo explained.