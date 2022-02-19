Laikipia County Senatorial aspirant Maina Njenga during an interview at his Nyahururu home on January 26, 2022.

Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga on the rise of sect, life after prison and political plans

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

  • Mr Njenga is a man always on the move, and it goes without saying that he is always looking over his shoulders.
  • All through the interview, he insisted on about 10 of his handlers and faithful sticking by for the chat that went on slightly past midnight.

Getting to meet former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga calls for patience and courage. Two weeks after we requested an interview and with constant reminders, our contact advised that we be on standby for the call. And when the phone finally rang, we had to dash to Nyahururu in a matter of hours from Nairobi.

