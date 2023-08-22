Cut ties with Kalonzo Musyoka, DP Rigathi Gachagua tells Kamba community

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday escalated his battle with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka by calling on the Kamba community to ditch the former Vice-President, widely seen as the community's political kingpin.

Mr Gachagua said Mr Musyoka would lose big in the planned all-party talks between the government and the opposition.

"Nothing will come out of the talks they are sending Kalonzo to. I say this as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," Mr Gachagua said.

He was speaking at Ulaanì village in Machakos County during the burial of Anne Kalekye, the mother of Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, who died at the age of 81 after a long illness. In a statement read by Mr Gachagua, President Ruto eulogised the deceased as a hard-working and selfless entrepreneur.