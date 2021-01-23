Coast politicians’ bid to take over Kadu Asili flops

Coast politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have suffered a setback after their efforts to make Kadu Asili their regional political vehicle for 2022 hit a snag.

Kadu Asili top officials have refused to let go of the party.

Rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Owen Baya (Kilifi North) have been talking of taking over Kadu Asili and rebranding it in March, ahead of the General Election.

Other Coast-based sitting lawmakers associated with Dr Ruto are Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Khatib Mwashetani (Lungalunga), Sharif Ali (Lamu East), Jones Mlolwe (Voi), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Ali Wario (Bura) and Benjamin Tayari of Kinango.

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar is also in the group.

Kadu Asili leader Gerald Thoya went to Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu to complain of “infringements by people with intent of throwing the party into disrepute”.

Ms Jumwa, who has declared interest in the Kilifi governor position on a Kadu Asili ticket, has been drumming up support for the party.

The Malindi lawmaker held a meeting at her Kakuyuni home two weeks ago, which Mr Baya missed despite being invited.

The Kadu Asili leader told the Saturday Nation that he was taken aback to learn that some politicians from the Coast were planning a party takeover without his knowledge.

He added that there were plans to amend the Kadu Asili constitution.

“I wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties on learning of the invasion of our Kadu Asili by strangers. They had even planned to change its symbols, colours and slogans without knowledge of the party leadership,” Mr Thoya said.

“We shall not allow that. Kadu Asili is an established national party with leaders. We are governed by the Political Parties Act and the Constitution of Kenya.”

A Kadu Asili insider said the confusion and mistrust emerged after the Coast leaders allied to Dr Ruto forged minutes, membership and signatures in order to get permission from the Registrar of Political Parties to change the constitution, symbol, colours and slogan.

Mr Baya accused governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) of hatching a plan to derail the launch of a Coast-based party.

Mr Joho is also the ODM deputy party leader together with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

During a funeral in Makomboani, Kaloleni constituency, last week, Mr Baya accused the two governors of sponsoring a group that moved to the Political Parties Tribunal with the intention of frustrating the formation of a regional outfit.

“Kingi and Joho have realised that ODM is no longer popular in the Coast. Their aim is to stop our plans. They intend to take the Coast people back to ODM,” the Kilifi North MP said.

On November 29, 2020, Mr Baya shared a letter of the anticipated Coast outfit from the Registrar of Political Parties, advising him to fill the National Executive Committee (NEC) positions.

The letter was dated November 27.

“Kindly ensure you fill the 38 positions on form PP7, according to the resolutions of April 3, 2020 NEC meeting,” states the letter.

Later, the lawmaker made public a December 10, 2020 letter from the same office allowing an application to make changes on the symbol, slogan and colour.

Mr Joho and Mr Kingi are in their second and last terms and have announced their intentions to unite the region ahead of the General Election.

Governor Joho accuses politicians allied to Dr Ruto of dividing the Coast “for selfish gains.

During the funeral last week, Mr Baya declined to name the party or its leaders, adding that the list would be published “at the appropriate time since the leaders belong to other parties”.

“The party has a name. We are vetting the leaders in order to publish the list. The law forbids one to be a member of two or more parties at the same time,” he said.

Ms Jumwa was recently heard complaining about Governor Kingi frustrating her efforts to decamp to Kadu Asili by sponsoring youths to file a petition at the Political Parties Tribunal.

newsdesk@ke.nationmedia.com