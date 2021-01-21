UDA Candidate
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Chaos in political parties fuelling independents in polls

By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Shaban Makokha

Fear of bungled party nominations, protests against direct party tickets, and a bid to avoid often chaotic party primaries are some of the reasons cited for the ever-increasing number of politicians preferring to run as independent candidates.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Balala: Lupita 'inaccessible' for tourism job

  2. PRIME Uhuru, Raila names missing from BBI signatures list

  3. Covid 19: Three deaths, 75 recoveries in Kenya

  4. Covid 19 update: 136 new cases as two succumb

  5. Kenya receives Sh8bn from UK for affordable houses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.