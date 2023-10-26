Bunge la Mwananchi prepares for its 11th election amidst internal dispute

Bunge la Mwananchi, a prominent social justice movement, is preparing up for its 11th election on December 7, 2023, despite ongoing internal disputes.

The announcement follows the official launch of the voter registration process by the election chairman, Robert Kiberenge, at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on Wednesday.

“We are here today to mark another significant milestone in the history of Bunge la Mwananchi. The launch of the voter registration exercise is a crucial step in the traditions of our movement. This election, scheduled for December 7, 2023, is poised to be a cornerstone, much like our movement in the '90s,” Mr Kiberenge said.

However, these preparations come at a time when the movement is grappling with internal power struggles as each faction seeks to assert its influence.

In a recent interview with Nairobi News, Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, declared his intention to continue serving as the president until the next election in 2025.

He cited an 'endorsement' allowing him to extend his term.

“Elections were initially slated for August 2023, which implies that there will be no election until 2025. Therefore, I remain the president of Bunge la Mwananchi,” Gaucho told Nairobi News earlier this month.

This declaration was in response to statements made by Patrick Githinji, also known as Kamotho, and Asenabi Moha, announced their intention to contest the presidency.

In addition, a separate group led by Nuru Okang'o indicates division within the movement.

Responding to concerns about political affiliation, Mr Kiberenge stressed the independence of the movement and explained that its constitution provides for the removal of any leader who joins any political side.

“Our movement is independent and is not aligned with either the government or the opposition. Our goal is to hold both sides accountable.”

Mr Kiberenge explained that the rescheduling of the elections from August to December was due to anti-government protests.

“We postponed our elections to December because of political disputes between Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto. This illustrates that our constitution allows for election date changes under unavoidable circumstances, such as protests,” he added.

Mr Kiberenge also clarified that a leader can only run for the presidency once, and after two years in office a new leader is elected.

"Gaucho cannot vie for the presidency for a second term. His time has come to an end," he said.

The ongoing voter registration will take place at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi CBD from Monday to Friday during working hours until November 8, followed by the campaign period.

Founded in the early 1990s as a social movement during a one-party state, Bunge la Mwananchi aims to keep the ruling government in check.

In its early years, the president served for several years before a new leader was elected, but election periods have since been shortened.

With active members in 26 counties, Bunge la Mwananchi holds its elections for president, vice president, speaker and women's representative at its headquarters in Jeevanjee.

Delegates from each county attend these elections and vote on behalf of the members. After the votes are counted, the winners are sworn in two weeks later.

Gaucho has made a name for himself by criticising President William Ruto, particularly over the high cost of living. His outspokenness has led to several arrests and court appearances.

From his early days holding press conferences in Jeevanjee, Gaucho is now seen alongside key figures in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya political movement.