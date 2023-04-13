Bi-partisan talks: Azimio firms up team with new appointments

Azimio bi-partisan dialogue team has named advocate Paul Mwangi as a joint secretary, Prof Makau Mutua and Jeremiah Kioni as assisting counsels ahead of the talks with Kenya Kwanza.

The team's chairman Otiende Amollo announced that they have already prepared a draft framework of engagement to guide the process even as he decried "the delay exhibited by our Kenya Kwanza counterparts"

"We note the delay in naming the seven member team and that up to now they have not named their chair leaving us at a loss as to whom we engage," Dr Amollo said.

He spoke at Emory Hotel, Nairobi during the team's first meeting on Thursday.

He was flanked by other team members; ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Senators Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), as well as MPs David P'Kosing (Pokot South), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi).

He reiterated their four concerns framed by the opposition coalition including; a reduction in cost of unga, electricity and fuel, forensic audit of the IEBC servers, bi-partisan reconstitution of the electoral agency and respect for democracy and party discipline.

Dr Amollo also took issue with the naming of Eldas MP Adan Keynan as a member of the Kenya Kwanza negotiation team, insisting he is legally a member of Azimio coalition hence his naming to represent government side is in bad faith and must thus be replaced.

"The issue of party discipline is one of the four cardinal issues on the table and his inclusion is in bad faith and intended to delay the process," the team said.