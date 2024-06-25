Azimio drops its proposed changes to William Ruto's Finance Bill 2024
Kenya’s opposition coalition has withdrawn all the changes it had proposed President William Ruto’s new tax measures as Parliament continued debate on the contentious Finance Bill 2024 on Tuesday.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula informed the House that the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Moja One-Kenya Alliance had recalled all the 13 amendments it had floated.
Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said they took the decision because their proposals could change “nothing”.
It was an “exercise in futility” because you cannot amend a “bad bill”, he said.
More follows.