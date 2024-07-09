Anti-government protests: Kenya's William Ruto calls for six-day talks from Monday

President William Ruto has announced six-day talks from Monday, July 15, 2024, as he battles to arrest the recent wave of anti-government protests.

The dialogue, he announced on Tuesday, would involve 150 representatives from various sectors, and would focus on various issues affecting the country, including poor governance, corruption, tribalism, youth unemployment and ballooning public debt.

In a bid to appease the youth who been demanding his removal from State House, the Head of State said at least 50 seats at the forum would be reserved young people.

However, he said, each delegation would bear its costs as the government would not sponsor the forum.

“We've agreed that to bring the country together, we will move ahead with the multi-sectorial forum,” he said after inking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

The talks were backed by Kenya’s opposition, led by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

“We've agreed that a dialogue is the way forward out of the crisis that we're having in our country,” Mr Odinga, who attended the bill-signing ceremony alongside a host of other leaders, said.